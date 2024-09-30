McLennan County to re-evaluate the Equine Center at Extraco Events Center

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — McLennan County is taking another look at plans for a horse arena at Extraco Events Center that is funded from a venue tax.

25 News spoke to the Extraco Events Center's President Wes Allison, about where they go from here.

An equine center with 1,000 horse stalls is next on the list for redevelopment in McLennan County.

The new facility will be paid for by an additional two percent tax on hotel stays, and an additional five percent tax on car rentals, which was approved in 2017.

The county is re-evaluating, so they’re contracting with Populous Consulting Firm to find out where to go from here.

"We really look at it to see what opportunities are being missed," Allison said.

Relocation of the former Tyson Field left a vacant space behind the Extraco Coliseum for the 1,000 stall equine center.

Populous will be coming to Waco to evaluate the campus.

"They’re coming for the Heart O’ Texas Fair to see it in action because that’s important to our operation," Allison said.

Allison says they host 48 to 50 equine or livestock events a year with an economic impact of $40 million.

Now they want to create an economic impact by being profitable.

"We want to build for our future," Allison said.

He estimates the price tag will be close to $100 million.