McLennan Co. Catholic priest arrested on child sex crimes; police asking other victims to come forward

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A nationwide story came out of a Central Texas neighborhood on Tuesday — a local catholic priest has been arrested for sex crimes.

Now, Waco police are asking any other victims to please come forward.

Police say Father Anthony Odiong is a serial sexual assaulter.

He was the Catholic priest at two local churches — St. Peters Catholic Student Center in Waco and St. Mary’s of the Assumption in West.

In March, Waco Police Department detective Bradley DeLange received information about a sexual assault in 2012.

DeLange then allegedly found Odiong in possession of child pornography, which lead to his arrest Tuesday in South Florida by a fugitive task force.

Odiong was in McLennan County from 2007 to 2012 then went to Luling, Louisiana.

“We believe there may be more survivors, and we want to speak to other women," Bradley DeLange said.

The Waco law firm Callahan & King is suing Odiong and the Catholic Diocese of Austin on behalf of the victim saying that, “Father Odiong used his position of trust and influence as well as sacrament of confession, to target, groom and perpetrate a host of inappropriate sexual acts on women.”

“Nothing was done to protect the community, despite being made aware of complaints made against Odiong," they said.

25 News reached out to the local churches, but they directed us to the Austin Diocese which says in part:

“We stand ready to fully cooperate with law enforcement regarding this case. The Diocese of Austin remains committed to its safe environment program.”

Odiong posted a statement on his Facebook page on April 26, denying the claims saying in part:

“I categorically deny all the false allegations made against me. I look forward to pursuing any and all legal remedies to clear my name.”

As for Detective DeLange he asks anyone to please come forward if you were victimized by Odiong.