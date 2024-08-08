Location, location, location: Waco Downtown Farmers Market moving to East Waco

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — For the past seven years, vendors have set up for the Waco Downtown Farmers Market on Saturdays, but pretty soon, they'll be on Bridge Street Plaza on Saturday mornings.



Several people spoke up at Tuesday night's city council meeting requesting the approval to move the Saturday morning farmers market from the McLennan County Courthouse to the Bridge Street Plaza in East Waco

Some vendors believe moving the morning market will lessen foot traffic because it is no longer in the central part of downtown and there is less accessible parking

The Waco Farmers Market will officially be moved to Bridge Street Plaza in March

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Waco Downtown Farmers Market first started out in 2011 along the west bank of the Brazos River — in 2017 it relocated to the McLennan County Courthouse parking lot because of riverside construction.

“It will bring in more multi-culturals, Latinos, African Americans,” said one vendor from the Downtown Waco Farmers Market.

Several people spoke up at Tuesday nights city council meeting requesting the approval to move the Saturday morning farmers market from the McLennan County Courthouse to the Bridge Street Plaza in East Waco.

“It is technically three blocks further than where it is currently, however, when things are interesting, we go to them, wherever they are,” said Councilmember, Andrea Barefield.

Council members approved the request, but not everyone in the community is excited about it.

“I lost money working that market,” Rebecca Curci said.

Rebecca Curci has been a vendor with the Waco Downtown Farmers market for three years.

She’s also worked the Wednesday market which currently takes place at the Bridge Street Plaza — her and some other vendors believe moving the morning market will lessen foot traffic.

Curci counted more than 500 spots available within a block’s radius of downtown.

Near Bridge Street Plaza she counted less than 200 spots with a similar radius.

“We have one road here, a side road here,” said Curci.

“I think it’s a reach to ask people who buy several pounds of produce to walk several blocks here and several blocks back out,” said Curci.

The Waco Farmers Market will officially be moved to Bridge Street Plaza in March, and before that happens, Curci hopes something changes.

“Something either build of some kind of alternative plan for people who aren’t as mobile. It is designed well for a farmers market would be very beautiful but there’s no shade and no parking,” said Curci.

During Tuesday nights city council meeting, Councilman Andrea Barefield said she understands people are used to the spot in front of the courthouse, but she also believes moving the market to bridge street will bring in healthy food options to another side of town.

Follow Dominique on social media!