KWBU radio station asking listeners for help staying on air as Baylor announces funding cuts

Baylor University announced they’re no longer giving money to KWBU, and the radio station is asking their listeners for help.

KWBU has been Waco’s public radio for 25 years, and Baylor has always been their largest cash donor with $200,000 a year.

Baylor announced they’re keeping that cash as part of their budget re-allocation process, cutting 20 percent of the station’s budget.

“My hope is the station will continue for years to come. That’s just depending on the support for years to come," said KWBU President, Joe Riley.

Riley says KWBU has 15,000 listeners every week according to ratings, but only 700 contribute financially.

He’s hoping 1,500 new listeners will donate.

“We’re suggesting 10 dollars a month — that's 120 a year, and we’re looking at that for plans. We love monthly givers," he said.

KWBU is known for their NPR programming and classical music, but also provide internships to Baylor communication students.

Senior Lauren Hooker has been an intern for two semesters, and urges listeners to donate.

"It’s important to fund because we’re getting news out to everyone.”

Riley says he has enough reserves to make through next May 31st, but without enough donors the future is up in the air.

"There’s the possibility it would go away or change. Those are decisions the board will have to make," he said.

If you're interested in becoming a donor, click here.