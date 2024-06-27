'It's the law': Waco's Animal Birth Control Clinic provides affordable spay, neuter surgeries

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Animal Birth Control (ABC) Clinic provides free or low cost spray and neuter surgeries.



In Waco, it's the law to have your pet spayed/neutered and microchipped.

The clinic also provides affordable preventative vet care services.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"There's Osita, Patentia, Nami, Nena, Pequeno, Bebe and now Angie," Maria Bautista said.

Bautista has seven furry family members, all which go to Waco's Animal Birth Control Clinic for care.

"All my dogs are crazy — they're a mix of hyper, nervous, scared and sassy," she said.

"With all that and all types of personalities that they have, I've had no problems here, they know how to take care of them."

The newest addition to her family is Angie, an 11-week-old German Shepherd who went to the ABC Clinic this week for the puppy package.

"Last year alone we provided more than 10,000 spays and neuter surgeries, more than 23,000 vaccinations that prevented diseases, and this year alone we're averaging 42-46 daily surgeries," said Director of Operation, Qua Williams.

Doctor Michael Gibson left private vet practice after he says he was burnt out.

"Trying to budget caring for the animals and the financial side, I didn't have a good feeling about it," Dr. Gibson said.

"I started looking into non profit type of things, and started doing spay and neuters here with the clinic and thought this is a lot of fun, so I'm going to stay here and do what it is I really want to do."

In Waco, it's the law to spay or neuter your pet and for them to be micro-chipped.

The ABC Clinic provides affordable spay and neuter surgeries and preventative vet care.

The staff says there is a shared passion for giving back to the community.

"I have a passion for my community. I'm from the Waco, Texas area — I've always wanted to serve my community and I also love pets and people," Williams said.

