'I feel empowerment': How a mural's preservation at Waco's Rapoport Academy tells an inspiring story

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — From the grounds of a former plantation to now a place of education — a lot of history can be found on the grounds of Rapoport Academy’s Secondary Campus in Waco, where middle and high school students now attend class.

A mural of tigers and playful cubs — painted during a period of transition in the late eighties or maybe early nineties.

While an exact date is unknown, the mural has deep roots in Waco’s African American culture.

It’s history you can touch and feel today, and it’s inspiring for 15-year-old Jermiria McCray.

But how does a published poet and author find inspiration from a mural at least double her age?

She says it comes from within.

"I feel more of courage, a lot of history — my ancestors really," McCray said.

"They were students — they were the first African American women here."

Tigers were the mascot at the Paul Quinn College campus in Waco.

Paul Quinn College is the oldest historically black college in Texas.

They transferred their Waco operations to Dallas in late 1990 to "seize an opportunity" of opening up to a larger urban market, but left these tigers behind on the walls.

Years later, when Rapoport Academy started renovating buildings on site, they found the tigers in a dusty state.

in 2015, school officials had the mural professional sealed in museum quality to preserve history, showcasing their campus's roots for generations to come.

"It's important for us here that our students see them unfinished — that our students see the dirt and the grime and the peeling paint because that’s what education can be sometimes — it can be hard," said Rapoport Academy's Superintendent Dr. Alexis Neumann.

"Sometimes you have to pick up where somebody else left off and we have to move forward from that."

McCray says she's glad to see the tigers being preserved, and hopes they provide a push in the right direction — a direction of courage for all.

She believes this is especially important in today’s uncertain political climate.

"I feel a lot of empowerment in these grounds and I really hope that I can continue their legacy," McCray said.

Josette Ayres is the Quinn Campus INC. Board Chair.

"It was exciting to know that there’s just history still unearthed on this campus, being apart of preserving and passing this on to future generations," Ayres said.

She knows the history of the grounds, says a plantation use to sit on theses ground many years ago.

25 News was told more preservation efforts have been and will continue to be made — hopefully we can share those stories once we know more.

