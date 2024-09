WACO, Texas (KXXV) — For any Central Texan who's already in the holiday spirit, Waco will be welcoming the Home for the Holidays Gift Market this weekend.



There will be more than 130 vendors with crafts, decorations, gifts and food at the Waco Convention Center

Purchase tickets online here

The Home for the Holidays Gift Market is coming to town this weekend — starting on Friday, the Waco Convention Center will host more than 130 vendors.

Tickets are available online.

