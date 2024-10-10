Heart O' Texas Fair & Rodeo hosts first ever Black Heritage Night

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — For the first time ever, The Heart O' Texas Fair & Rodeo held its first ever Black Heritage Night.

"It’s really important to be inclusive with all of the ethnicities that we have here that make up our community," said Organizer of the Black Heritage Night, Tracy Guillory.

This event served as a chance for people in the community to celebrate black culture through live music, a fashion show, and more — it's something that Central Texans say they felt the community was in need of.

"This is what makes Waco so beautiful, is that we are so diverse — including this into this space is just amazing," Guillory said.

"I'm excited and honored to be here."

Organizers of the event say it took months of planning and preparation to bring it all together.

"It started as a thought and ended as a conversation with late Commissioner Miller, and then she put me in contact with Wes Allison, the CEO and President of the Extraco Event Center," Guillory said.

"Here we are celebrating the first annual Black Heritage Night here in Waco."

Although the event only lasts for one night, organizers and attendees hope the impact will be felt forever.

"It’s important for our kids as a whole and everyone here to see diversity and inclusion in all spaces in Waco," Guillory said.

