Disgraced Catholic priest accused of sexually assaulting 4 victims connected to Baylor

25 News is learning more about the case against the disgraced Waco priest accused of sexually assaulting at least 10 women so far.

Lauren Adams talked to the lead investigator on the case and he says four of the victims were connected to Baylor.

Anthony Odiong is behind bars facing numerous sexual assault charges.

So far 10 victims who have come forward, and seven of the women were abused in McLennan County.

Odiong was the catholic priest of St. Peters Catholic Student Center in Waco and St. Mary’s of the Assumption in West from 2007-2012.

St. Peters serves Baylor and lead detective Bradley DeLange says four of the victims were connected to Baylor.

Detective DeLange says this investigation began when one woman walked into the police station.

L“This started with one woman coming in and saying for my healing process I need to get this off my chest,"

DeLange said.

Then he put out a call for more victims to come forward.

However, DeLange says he actually found the other nine victims by combing through evidence like emails and calling the women.

DeLange says a lot of the victims have shame: “Inside the Catholic church if you are a female who, what they say, seduced a priest the woman gets double negative treatment.”

Once DeLange tells the women there are other victims, the women agree to prosecute.

"These victims are in a vacuum, and they think they are by themselves.”

So far Odiong is facing seven total charges, first first degree sexual assault charges and two second degree sexual assault charges. Sweeping across three total indictments.

He is asking more victims to come forward saying, “Come forward. You are not required to go to court. You can even be in another state.”

If you think you may be a victim, call Detective DeLange at 254-750-7609.