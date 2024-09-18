Design for new Floyd Casey Park site plans to add more inclusive spaces in Waco

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Waco's city council discusses design updates for Floyd Casey Park, focusing on inclusive spaces.

Park will feature sensory garden, all abilities playground, and inclusive restrooms.

Heritage trail to connect Floyd Casey Park with South Waco community center honoring Hispanic history.

Local nonprofit Mobilize Waco says they want to participate in community input on park design.

Construction expected to start in May next year, with design phase ending in October.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"They got to feel included. They want to feel included," Jimmy Moreno said.

Jimmy Moreno has played for the Challenger Little League in Waco for more than three decades. Now, he's a coach for the adaptive sports league.

"I wanted to give back to what I was given growing up," he said. "I wanted the kids to be able to see, this guy is in a wheelchair, he played first, now he's a coach. I want somebody to be like, I want to be him."

He tells Neighborhood Reporter Bella Popadiuk before Waco had these adaptive baseball fields, the league used regular baseball fields.

"I remember falling out of my chair going from first base to second because it was all dirt," he said.

The Challenger Division of Little League is for children with cognitive and physical challenges.

City council discussed another inclusive space coming to Waco in the future on Tuesday. The city says that area, Floyd Casey Park, will be the largest park the city has ever had. The park is on the former site of Baylor's football stadium, prior to the construction of McLane Stadium. Council approved more than $25 million dollars for its design and construction.

"I would like for it to be wheelchair accessible," Jimmy said.

The plans show Floyd Casey Park will have a sensory garden, inclusive restrooms, and an all-abilities playground.

Leaders of Mobilize Waco, a local nonprofit working with people with disabilities, tell 25 News they want to be involved in planning these inclusive spaces and will be participating in community input on the design. Right now, the park is still in the design and development phase.

The city says the period for community input on the design will start in November and construction will start in May of next year. The city expects to finish design development for the park by the end of October.

