As Waco Animal Shelter revamps volunteer process, city employees reportedly being paid overtime to walk dogs

25 News has more information on the fallout from the Humane Society of Central Texas leaving the Waco Animal Shelter.

Volunteers say they aren’t allowed to walk dogs, and city employees are getting paid overtime to do the volunteers' jobs.

A group of shelter volunteers angrily gathered outside the Waco Animal Shelter, because they say they can no longer walk dogs.

"There are no volunteers to give them the love they need," Karen Ehgotz said.

She says the city has told her they must do a background check and orientation before they can work with the animals, and that the orientation won’t be until October.

According to the City of Waco Facebook page, the animal shelter is completing changes to its volunteer process.

"I would like the City of Waco let long-term volunteers come back, get out of the kennel, love on them and improve adoptability," Ehgotz said.

Another volunteer also told me he’s not allowed to walk the animals.

"The volunteers that have been with the dogs — we’re not allowed," said local volunteer, Ken Willits.

"These dogs are going to be harder to adopt because of that status."

He says city employees are making overtime wages doing the job the volunteers usually do.

"They won’t let volunteers that know the dogs in this place — city employees are being asked to come over on time and a half to stay with dogs," Willits said.

For Ehgotz, she doesn’t think they’ll be able to walk dogs — ever.

"They don’t want us back on campus because with the city in charge they don’t want oversight," she said.

25 News reached out to the Director of the Waco Animal Shelter, but got no response.