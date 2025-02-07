Superintendent Douglas Marvin placed on administrative leave after arrest

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — "I will not feel safe with my child attending Hallsburg ISD if Dr. Marvin continues his position as superintendent," said one parent who attended the Hallsburg school board meeting.

"My presence here is as a long-time taxpayer. In addition to multiple considerations that have previously been brought to this board's attention by parents and staff," said one community member.

The Hallsburg ISD School Board meeting started with public comment, with community members expressing their concerns about Superintendent Douglas Marvin.

Hallsburg ISD Superintendent Douglas Marvin placed on administrative leave

Seven minutes into the meeting, board members went into a closed session in addition to his arrest Sunday by West police for public intoxication, parents also have complaints about other issues parents with Marvin.

"Concerns were raised concerning Dr. Mavin's mishandling of the school threat. Concerns were also raised about Dr. Marvin inappropriately hugging students," said one parent.

An arrest affidavit shows someone called West police about someone driving erratically on I-35. After being pulled over on a service road, the affidavit states when police asked Marvin where he was he thought he was in Riesel. The arresting officer said Marvin also showed signs of intoxication.

"I would entertain a motion to allow Dr. Marvin to remain on administrative leave until further notice, "Hallsburg ISD board members.

One local parent said the board's decision to place Marvin on administrative leave is the right move, but he still plans to remove his kids from the school district.

"It's a little disheartening when you think about it. You're a leader of this school, and my children are supposed to look up to you and follow in your footsteps. How can you sit there and preach that you want them to be this way when you, yourself, aren't doing it," said parent Travis Moles.

