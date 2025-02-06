Hallsburg ISD superintendent arrested on public intoxication charges

WEST, Texas (KXXV) — Douglas Marvin has been an elementary school principal and superintendent with the Hallsburg ISD for the past two years.

Before moving to Mart, he served as a principal in the Burnet Consolidated ISD — just outside of Austin.

Hallsburg is just west of Mart, which is around 20 miles from Waco.

The McLennan County Sheriff's Office confirmed to 25 News that Marvin was arrested by West police on charges of public intoxication.

The Hallsburg ISD School Board is set to meet on Thursday for a special called meeting. On the agenda is an executive session that includes evaluating the superintendent.

Public intoxication is a Class C misdemeanor and could result in a fine of up to $500 — jail records show Marvin is no longer in custody.

25 News reached out to the district, but they refused to comment.

