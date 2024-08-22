State Representative Doc Anderson talks 1-on-1 about retiring from Austin, his next steps

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Texas State Representative Doc Anderson resigned immediately last week, and 25 News’ Lauren Adams had the chance to sit down with him for a one-on-one interview following his announcement.

There are boxes in Doc Anderson’s downtown office as he packs up to leave this space he’s occupied for two decades as state representative for District 56 and McLennan County.

This is the first time the public has heard from Doc Anderson following his surprise immediate resignation.

"This gives them more seniority so our district can be number one on the list and it gives us a lot of advantages," Charles "Doc" Anderson said,

That resignation prompted Gov. Abbott to call for a special election on Nov. 5 for his replacement.

The two candidates are republican and businessman Pat Curry and democrat and attorney Erin Shank.

25 News asked Anderson if he had any advice for his replacement.

"Pay attention and be prepared to engage — make sure you take care of constituents," he said.

When asked if he's done with politics, he said —

"Never say never — I’m being recruited currently, but my goal is down time and travel."

Anderson says his biggest accomplishments over the last 20 years were keeping the three colleges in McLennan County, keeping nine coal plants out, and bringing seat belts to school buses.

"It’s been a lifelong honor to serve McLennan County and the great state of Texas and we’ll stay engaged as we go forward," he said.

Anderson says he plans to do some traveling upon retirement, but he says you’ll see him around as he plans to stay involved.