Robinson High School graduate to receive prestigious FFA award

ROBINSON, Texas (KXXV) — “The community backing me is very important to me, I feel like everyone needs to be supported,” said Robinson High School graduate Jorgia Whitt.

Jorgia Whitt is a recent Robinson High School graduate, and her love for animals started many years ago.

“My dad is a fourth generation farmer and rancher which makes me the fifth generation farmer and rancher, they’ve been around agriculture for years and years,” Whitt said.

This passion is driving her to pursue her dream career.

“I really just want to be an ag teacher to teach what I love, and help kids out in the show rings, especially,” Whitt said.

She joined FFA during her freshman year of high school.

“My Ag teacher made a really big impact on me, she was always there for me, she never missed a show or anything,” Whitt said.

But it wasn’t always easy, during her junior year she was declined the Lone Star degree.

“And I was the only one in the state who got declined, so that was really discouraging,” Whitt said.

Her senior year, she became president and got the award. Next year, she will be receiving the most prestigious award at the National FFA Convention.

“To push kids to do better, I had to do better, and obtain the degrees that I’m pushing them to get,” Whitt said.

Now, she is raising cattle while studying agriculture at Tarleton State University.

She also runs a Native American jewelry business, and says me being multi-faceted is very important to her.

“I also think it would be good example to the kids of how you can do multiple things at once, and it’s not going to be easy but I know it will be worth it,” Whitt said.

Follow Kadence on social media!