Robinson High School band to put on annual 'March-A-Thon' fundraiser

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"It gives you a place to belong with a family that really connects," drum major Brooke Griffin said.

The Robinson High School band is preparing to go back to school and looking to raise some cash.

25 News spoke with the band's drum majors about how they're preparing for the community fundraiser.

"The practices can be very difficult and tiring sometimes, but all the games and performances really make it worth it," drum major Brynden Fisher said.

The fourth annual March-A-Thon will help pay for re-wrapping the band's semi-trailer, a new loading ramp and more.

Lately, they've been practicing every day from 4 to 9 p.m.

"At the end of the night, we'll take the whole band to Peplow Park, and the whole community is invited, you didn't have to pay anything, and we'll play part of our marching show," drum major Brenna Shelton said.

