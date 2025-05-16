Prop A fails in Robinson so what happens next?

ROBINSON, Texas (KXXV) — The voters in Robinson voted down a referendum that would have given 95 million dollars for renovations and security upgrades.

School officials say the failure could mean the schools will need portables. Robinson ISD parents wanted Proposition A to pass. Robinson ISD parent Meredith Redding says, “The band-aids we put on it need to stop.”

“We’re lacking compared to other districts," Parent BJ Lewis said.

The proposition would have provided a mostly new renovated high school at the junior high campus, renovated band halls into classrooms at the intermediate schools, and safety and technology upgrades throughout the district.

Some voters who don’t have students in the district disagree with it.

One posted online, “So if you don’t have kids that go to Robinson ISD, how is another tax increase fair for us?”

Another said, in part, “If I still lived there, I would continue to vote no. All of the taxes in Robinson are way too high.”

The superintendent told 25 News that Robinson has one of the lowest tax rates compared to other school districts. Since it was voted down, what will happen next for Robinson ISD?

School officials posted on their website that if the bond fails, “It is likely that the grade alignment will still need to occur. This could mean that portables will be needed at Robinson Primary without a realignment, or at the junior high to accommodate grade 6 moving to that campus.”

The grade realignment would have increased the district's student capacity by over 500.

In short, the failure of Prop A could mean portable classrooms and more students per teacher.

25 News contacted the superintendent and deputy superintendent to learn more about the Prop A failure, but we haven’t heard back from them.