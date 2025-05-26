Moody resident pushes for change amid ongoing loose dog crisis

MOODY, Texas (KXXV) — Dorothy Sanders, a longtime Moody resident and animal advocate, is pushing for stronger enforcement and community-based solutions to the town’s ongoing loose dog problem, which she says poses a growing public safety risk.



After years of frustration and safety concerns over loose dogs in Moody, longtime resident Dorothy Sanders is taking a stand to address the problem she says has plagued her community for far too long.

“It’s the culture that we have in our town and the lack of enforcement over the last several years,” Sanders said.

As an animal advocate and dog lover, Sanders said the issue is more than just a nuisance—it’s a danger.

“We’ve had several adults and children report being bitten by one of these loose dogs over the last few years and the public is wanting change,” she said.

For months, Sanders has brought her concerns to city council meetings, hoping to prompt action. With little success so far, she’s now turning to neighboring Bruceville-Eddy for solutions.

“It works for their town with limited resources, and we think we can do a better job with our town with a similar system,” Sanders said.

She is seeking to meet with Bruceville-Eddy Police Chief Michael Dorsey, whose community has adopted a proactive approach to the loose dog issue.

“We certainly like our reunification process or even if the dog is stray so that we find them a home,” Dorsey said.

Bruceville-Eddy’s strategy includes microchipping programs, close communication with residents, and partnerships with the Waco Humane Society. Chief Dorsey credits community collaboration as a key part of their success.

“It definitely takes other resources, and the people involved to make this successful since we can’t do it alone,” he said.

However, even their model faces challenges. Dorsey said rural towns like Moody are limited to bringing in only four or five dogs per year to the Waco Humane Society due to capacity constraints.

Sanders is also looking to the state for support.

“Currently on the state congress we’re looking to enhance our spay and neuter programs and hopefully if that passes that could free up funds for small towns like Moody,” she said.

Despite the hurdles, Sanders said she’s not giving up until real progress is made.

“This is a public safety issue, and it’s time for real change,” she emphasized.