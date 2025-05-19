Moody resident calls for action as loose dog problem persists

MOODY, Texas (KXXV) — Moody resident Jazzmine Oliver, a longtime animal advocate, is calling on city leaders and neighbors to take action against the ongoing issue of loose dogs in the community, urging collective responsibility and greater public involvement.



Jazzmine Oliver, a longtime Moody resident and animal advocate, is raising concerns about the persistent issue of loose dogs in her neighborhood, calling it a heartbreaking and dangerous problem.

She has spent the past decade rescuing dogs and is now working with local authorities, including the Bruceville-Eddy Police Department, to explore effective solutions used in other cities.

Oliver is urging the community to attend city council meetings and take collective responsibility to keep pets safe and off the streets.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Jazzmine Oliver has a deep love for dogs and a growing frustration with the number of loose animals roaming her neighborhood.

"I don't want them running loose, and I'm tired of scanning dead dogs," Oliver said.

A longtime Moody resident and passionate animal advocate, Oliver has spent the past decade rescuing stray dogs and pushing for stronger community involvement and city action.

"I'm trying to get people to understand that there's no such thing as a stray... since every dog had an owner at one time," she said.

Neighbors have reported loose dogs continue to be a persistent problem in Moody. Oliver says it's not a new issue, and it's one that weighs heavily on her heart.

"There was a pretty-looking bulldog that was loose almost every single day. I scanned him about two weeks ago and he was fresh when I scanned.... I'm getting really tired of doing that," she said.

Oliver has not only taken in countless dogs over the years but has also consistently called on city leaders to help address the problem.

"We're trying to use that here so we can get a handle on the loose dog situation," she said, referring to methods used by nearby cities.

Currently, she’s working with the Bruceville-Eddy Police Department to learn more about how they manage similar cases. The goal is to adapt successful practices for Moody.

"We're always doing it where I'm like, 'Hey Matt, your dog is out again,'" Oliver said, pointing out the frequency of repeat incidents.

When asked if that’s a constant issue in the area, she confirmed: "Yup, unfortunately."

On the way to interview Oliver, 25 News' Marc Monroy nearly hit a loose dog that darted into the road. Neighbors quickly came together to locate the owner—an outcome Oliver says she hopes becomes more common.

She’s urging fellow residents to show up at city council meetings and speak up for the safety of the community’s pets.

"I'm asking the community's help to come together. We really... really need them to come to a city meeting to voice their concerns," Oliver said.

Her message is clear: these dogs aren't just strays—they're someone’s responsibility. And for Oliver, ensuring their safety is a community effort.