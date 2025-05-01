Stray dog concerns grow in Moody as residents call for action

MOODY, Texas (KXXV) — Moody residents are raising concerns about a growing stray animal problem, urging stronger enforcement of existing pet control laws as loose dogs continue to roam neighborhoods and local businesses.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Residents in Moody are voicing growing concerns about an increase in stray dogs in their community, prompting renewed calls for enforcement of city animal control laws.

"Some dogs are dangerous and they're attacking not just the chickens at times, but sometimes they chase humans or cars," said Jean-Luc Hou, a local shop owner. "I see them every week—probably once a week."

The issue has been gaining traction on local social media platforms, with residents sharing photos and stories of loose dogs and cats roaming neighborhoods and business areas.

During a recent visit, 25 News' Marc Monroy saw multiple stray animals in various parts of town. Lacy Lightsey, a longtime resident of Moody, said the issue is nothing new.

"There's always been stray animals. I mean, I'm a cat person and we always take them in, so there's quite a few," said Lightsey, who was out for a morning walk. She noted that in her 39 years living in Moody, strays have always been part of the landscape.

Despite a city ordinance requiring pet owners to keep their dogs under control, many say enforcement has been lacking.

"It's a pretty big problem because stray dogs are everywhere and sometimes they always run through ourdonut shop's drive-thru," Hou added.

City Manager Keith Fisher acknowledged the concerns and said the city is aware of the issue. However, he emphasized the importance of residents formally reporting incidents. According to Fisher, the city only received one call about stray animals last month.

"My sister works for the post office here in Moody, and she carries around dog and cat food to feed them," Lightsey said.

The penalty for violating the city’s animal control ordinance ranges from $100 to $500. City officials are urging residents to report sightings so appropriate action can be taken.