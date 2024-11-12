'A miracle': Moody community rallies behind beloved local donut and kolache master after he suffers a stroke

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“Miracles happen — they really do," Jean-Luc Hou said.

Jean-Luc Hou is the baker at Best Donuts and Kolaches in Moody. He's been whipping up treats since the shop opened in 2017.

“It's a big family here because it’s not just business owner and customer — I feel the love, and I feel the support,” said Jean-Luc Hou

During a game of Pickleball on November 2nd with family and friends — Hou left early because of some pain in his head.

He then had a stroke while driving and was taken to Baylor Scott and White in Temple.

“It was a shock that hit me — he’s a real dear friend," said Bryan Merrill, a friend and customer of Jean-Luc.

"He’d give the shirt off for anybody — the whole family would."

Along with friends like Merrill — our community quickly came to lend a helping hand.

Marc Monroy, KXXV

“As you can see, they bring balloons and gifts. Yesterday was my birthday, and they were here, one after another, visiting me,” said Jean-Luc.

"He knows every time I come in exactly what I want,” Merrill said.

That love and care Hou showed his customers is now coming full circle for him, with one of our neighbors starting a GoFundMepage for the family.

“it was unexpected. We knew the community loved us but they showed up this time," said Amandaline Hou, Jean-Luc's sister.

Jean-Luc is recovering now — and plans to be back making fresh donuts and kolaches for our neighborhood in about six months.