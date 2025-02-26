McLennan County Sheriff reminisces on Oscar-nominated movie based on his law enforcement career

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Hollywood will honor the best in the business Sunday night at the Oscars, but one local leader, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara had the opportunity to attend the big night several years ago.

The movie 'Hell or High Water' was nominated for four Academy Awards in 2017 and was inspired by McNamara's career in law enforcement.



McNamara spent 33 years with the U.S. Marshals Service before he was forced into retirement and eventually voted in as McLennan County Sheriff

Hell or High Water premiered in the summer of 2016

The movie was nominated for four Oscars including, best picture, original screenplay, film editing and actor in a supporting role

McNamara joined the cast at the Oscars on the red carpet in 2017.

The Oscars will be available to watch on 25 News

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"That's kind of what happened to my brother and I when we were with the U.S. Marshals," Parnell McNamara said.

"It was mandatory retirement at 57 years old, so we were still in our prime — we did not want to retire. It was very hard for us."

Parnell McNamara spent 33 years with the U.S. Marshals Service before he was forced into retirement and eventually got voted in as McLennan County Sheriff.

His career inspired his cousin, Hollywood screenwriter Taylor Sheridan, who decided to make a movie based on McNamara.

"It deals with a Texas lawman who's kind of at the end of his career and is going to be retiring, but he still wants to stay in the fight."

The movie, Hell or High Water, premiered in the summer of 2016 and was nominated for four Oscars including, best picture, original screenplay, film editing and actor in a supporting role.

McNamara's character, Texas Ranger Officer Hamilton, was played by Jeff Bridges.

McNamara says him and Bridges ended up working together very closely to develop his character for the big screen.

“Bridges told me that he wanted everything to be accurate," McNamara said.

"He said, I want the right hat, the gun, the badge, and so forth — I said, 'Well Jeff, I can help you with that'."

That's exactly what McNamara did — he helped Bridges pick out the right hat, gun, and badge, and even taught him some law enforcement slang.

With the film's success, McNamara joined the cast at the Oscars on the red carpet in 2017.

He says he may have been the only person in the entire Dolby theater in a cowboy hat.

"They said, 'Well, you're not going to be able to wear your blue jeans and dress like you normally do," McNamara said.

"I said, 'Why not?' — they said, 'No, this a formal affair' — so had to wear a tux. My wife got this beautiful blue ball gown."

Follow Bella on social media!