McLennan County deputies arrest man accused of dealing meth near local park & church

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — McLennan County deputies arrested a man who was reportedly dealing drugs near a church and park where kids play.

Police raided a home on Homan Avenue where McLennan County Sheriff’s Office reportedly found 141 grams of meth, enough to supply 300 users on the street.

25 News asked Chief Deputy Cody Blossman how this compares to other meth arrests.

“It’s never as much as we’d like to find — it wasn’t a large amount, but was significant. It has a street value of $4,000 on the street. It would provide 300 doses," Blossman said.

He says to make matters worse, the home is within 1,000 feet of a playground at Seley Park, which makes it a drug-free zone under Texas law.

The home is also within 500 feet of a nearby church according to authorities.

“It’s bringing in drug users and paraphernalia. Children can find used needles from the drug house," Blossman said.

He says the arrest is the result of a months-long investigation.

The Waco Police Department’s Drug Enforcement Unit and Gang Unit also helped in the investigation.

"We're proud of work they're doing. It’s important work and they do it well," Blossman said.

The suspect arrested faces a first degree felony drug charge including manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance.