McLennan Community College's Paulanne's Pantry helps students and staff facing food insecurity

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Paulanne's Pantry is located on campus at McLennan Community College, and aims to help students and staff in need have access to food and other household items.



Paulanne's Pantry at McLennan Community College received a $10,000 federal grant, double the amount of funding than last year

Pantry provides food and household items to students and staff in need

50% of students at MCC reported being food insecure

Funding will help buy different types of foods and hygiene products

Students can shop twice a month in the pantry and sign up to come in online

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"I would tell them don't be afraid and you don't have to struggle alone," Latasha Davis said.

Davis works as student resource specialist for McLennan Community College, which includes overseeing Paulanne's Pantry on the MCC campus.

The pantry provides food and other household items to any students and staff in need.

Davis says she had her own struggles during her time as a student.

"I'm a proud alumni, and I also had some struggles here while I was at MCC, so one of the things that I hate is that I didn't reach out and ask for help, because the help was there, and so I just kind of struggled," she said.

"When I was thinking about my kids going to college, I mean, just anybody struggling, If someone would just know about what's out there, maybe have an outlet to reach out to someone to help."

MCC's student financial wellness survey showed last year 50 percent of students reported being food insecure.

"We have a lot of students who are trading transportation or even washing their clothes. They're choosing those over their own food needs," Davis said.

This year student resource project director Aranza Torres says the pantry received double the amount of funding than last year.

"We know that if someone's basic needs are not being met, it makes it so much harder for them to be successful or feel confident, or even just show up for themselves or for their family," Torres said.

She says the extra cash will help buy different types of foods that the pantry usually does not have such as vegan, dairy free and holiday specific items.

Other student resources around campus include snack stations and in the near future, restrooms will be stocked with women's hygiene products.

Follow Bella on social media!