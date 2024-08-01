Watch Now
McLennan Community College launches RISE program for adult students

McLennan Community College
Isabella Popadiuk
McLennan Community College
Posted
and last updated

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — McLennan Community College has launched its RISE program for adult students.

  • The program, open to part-time and full-time MCC students, will provide one-on-one mentoring, small group mentoring, personal success coaching and personal development workshops
  • It is a Title V grant-funded program
  • Students who are interested should apply online by August 9

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The RISE, or Resilience Inspiring Student Excellence program, is grant funded and open to part-time and full-time MCC students.

It will provide one-on-one and small group mentoring, personal success coaching and personal development workshops.

The goal of the program is to help adult learners face challenges and give them support to succeed both in and out of the classroom.

Students who are interested should apply online by August 9.

