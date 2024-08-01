McLennan Community College launches RISE program for adult students

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — McLennan Community College has launched its RISE program for adult students.



The program, open to part-time and full-time MCC students, will provide one-on-one mentoring, small group mentoring, personal success coaching and personal development workshops

It is a Title V grant-funded program

Students who are interested should apply online by August 9

