McGregor ISD first grader spends summer donating hundreds of books to her primary school

MCGREGOR, Texas (KXXV) — “I wanted to do that because it not only helps my pageant, it helps my school,” said McGregor Primary student, Ambree Oliver.

Seven-year-old and first grader Ambree is already striving to help her community.

While entering her first ever pageant, Ambree was required to donate at least one book to an organization of her choice — but for Ambree, one wasn’t enough.

In just a few short weeks, she collected more than 300 books for McGregor Primary School.

She says it was help from her neighbors that made it all possible.

“We went to Kid Stop, and Kids Stop had a lot of books that they did not use anymore, and they just let us use them to give back,” Oliver said.

25 News spoke to McGregor ISD Primary School Principal Kelly Levesque, who says she’s grateful to have Ambree as a part of the community.

“Ambree is such a great kid — she really took the time and thought this out," Levesque said.

"She loves to read — she’s an avid reader, so for her to give back to the school in this manner is incredible."

25 News spoke to Ambree’s mother Chelsea Oliver, who says she’s more than proud of her daughter's accomplishments.

“She just wanted to go above and beyond — we could have done one book from her bookshelf, but that’s not what she wanted to do so we kept reaching out and got more and more," Chelsea Oliver said.

"It was awesome to see the community turn out."

