McGregor among several Central Texas cities faced with police officer shortage

MCGREGOR, Texas (KXXV) — "All the police departments are short,” said McGregor Chief of Police, James Burson.

The City of McGregor is struggling with a lack of police officers — the department currently has 11 officers but the Chief of Police tells 25 News that isn't enough.

"Not only are we short a couple of people but we supply school resource officers to the schools," Burson said.

"We went from having one and now there's three at McGregor ISD."

With some officers assigned as SRO's, Chief Burson says it requires other officers to work longer hours and shifts.

According to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, there are 81,290 active officers in Texas, but the number of qualified applicants continues to shrink.

"We have one officer manager here and four dispatch but we're short two dispatchers," Burson said.

"Our people are working around that and they're doing a good job."

The city recently took to Facebook making a post, informing neighbors of openings at the department.

Burson says they advertise and recruit on Texas Municipal League — a non-profit organization that provides legal, legislative, and educational services to Texas cities.

"We'll get some applications but we are picky,” he said.

Although the city is careful with their selection of officers, it's all to ensure the safety and security of local neighbors.

"We're growing, so they have to get to know the area and have rapport with the citizens of McGregor,” Burson said.

To apply for McGregor Police Department click here.

