'Something needs to be done’: Repeated flooding sparks frustration in China Spring neighborhood

CHINA SPRING, Texas — Repeated flooding in a China Spring neighborhood has left residents frustrated and searching for answers, as stormwater continues to damage their yards and homes.



One homeowner says floodwaters have even reached inside his house, but efforts to get help from local or state agencies have gone unanswered.

Neighbors are calling for officials to survey the area and take action, saying they’re tired of being left to handle the issue on their own.

What you’re looking at is one China Spring neighborhood - yards soaked and flooded following heavy rain.

“It makes me frustrated, I think someone should take responsibility,” said one China Spring resident Albert Manigo.

Something neighbors tell 25 News isn’t a one time thing.

Flooding happens often - leaving behind serious damage.

“There will be debris left in our yards, trees, branches, paper and all types of bottles,” said Manigo.

25 News walked through the yard with one neighbor as he pointed out storm debris scattered across lawns - left behind after the most recent storm.

Telling us the water has even made it inside his home before.

And he’s wanting something to be done.

“I’ve reached out to several people. I’ve reached out to the county, the state, the core of engineers and no one seems to want to take responsibility,” said Manigo.

Leaving him and nearby neighbors to tackle the issue on their own, with no answers.

“I would like them to come out and at least survey it and fix the problem or just come out and look at it. Every time I get someone on the phone all they say is ‘we don’t have anything to do with that,” said Manigo.

It's a frustrating cycle for families in this neighborhood.

“All of my neighbors have been complaining about it but I just think something needs to be done about it,” said Manigo.

