McGregor addresses aggressive solicitors at busy intersection with new ordinance

MCGREGOR, Texas — McGregor has passed a new ordinance to address aggressive solicitors at the busy intersection of 317 and 84. The measure aims to improve safety by preventing disruptions and traffic interference.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

After more than a month of dealing with aggressive solicitors at the intersection 317 and 84, the city of McGregor has created an ordinance to address the problem.

“There’s a lot of traffic that goes through there. They were endangering themselves mostly but other people as well,” said McGregor City Manager Kevin Evans.

25 News sat down with McGregor City Manager Kevin Evans, who said the city decided to take action after the same group showed up several times, spending nearly the entire day at the same intersection.

“It’s very difficult because there’s been an adjudication that basically says they have a right to do that, but we also know we have a right to control the disruptive situation that was caused,” said Evans.

Evans tells 25 News the group came from outside of the community.

“They had paperwork as a charitable organization, but they weren't from anywhere around here,” said Evans.

Although this intersection has been home to solicitors in the past the city says this group was a little different.

“ It’s the way in which they interrupted the flow of traffic at the intersection several times and approached cars,” said Evans.

Both the city and police department received numerous complaints from our neighbors.

“Mostly we probably got about half a dozen complaints directly, but there was a whole lot more on social media that we were told about,” said Evans.

Social media posts like this one, one person on Facebook saying, "Car harassment happening again at the corner of 84 and 317 . They are very aggressive and knocking on windows while at the light.”

The city’s new ordinance is aimed at combating the issue.

“You cannot impede traffic, you can’t touch a vehicle, you can’t get off of the concrete or off of the curb into the lane of traffic, that type of stuff,” said Evans.

While also prioritizing the safety of our community.

“We didn’t want anybody getting killed at that intersection…them or anybody else quite frankly,” said Evans.

If you have a dangerous encounter with solicitors anywhere within city limits, officials say you should let them or law enforcement know immediately.

The city of McGregor can be reached at 254-840-2806 and the McGregor police department can be contacted at 254 840-2855,

