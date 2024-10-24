Here's what you need to know about the same race appearing on your ballot twice

CENTRAL TEXAS — Early voting is underway right now, and one race needs extra attention.

InMcLennan County, one race will appear twice on the ballot, and election officials remind you to fill in all races — don’t leave any blank.

We’re talking about the House Representative District 56 race for Doc Anderson’s seat between Republican Pat Curry and Democrat Erin Shank.

Elections administrator Jared Goldsmith explains, “The first time it’s listed under the state section. Then there’s another section that denotes it’s the special election.”

Election expert Chris DeCluitt says, “I always stress vote every race. Keep in mind there are 2 ballots and you have to vote both to have vote count. Once you turn in a ballot it’s done can’t go back and say do-over.”

We spoke to both District 56 candidates about what makes them the best for the job.

Pat Curry says, “Being from Waco I know the value of relationships. I’ve always been active on the border and border security.”

Erin Shank says, “There need to be more women in Austin. We are facing a lot of issues that affect women and children.”

Election day is November 5.