Essential items for the cold snap could be hard to come by

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — “It was brutality cold. It was about 20 degrees, and the wind was just horrible," said resident Cindi Moore.

That's how resident Cindi Moore describes her experience facing Wednesday's brutal cold snap.

"I was well prepared for this weather because I usually expect this around mid to end of February. It seems like we get this really bad cold snap for the year," said Moore.

Gloves, hats, and scarves are among the winter essentials for bundling up. But as we deal with another bout of winter weather, a lot of people are having trouble finding them.

Our 25News crew hit a few stores around Central Texas and found it was slim pickings. A few stores only had hats, while another only had scarves and gloves, but finding all three was like mission impossible.

Moore said protection is key during winter weather.

“Wear something that has pockets, and you can at least keep your hands warm and wear something with a collar so you can protect your neck," said Moore.

But as for Moore and her household, everyone stays warm.

“We’ve got all of our plants brought inside, all five of our dogs are inside, and we’re just bundled up," said Moore.

