District 56 House candidates prepare for Election Day in McLennan County

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Local candidates are preparing for Election Day this Tuesday.

25 News spoke with two candidates who will be on the McLennan County ballot.

Republican candidate for the District 56 House race Pat Curry was putting up campaign signs in Bellmead earlier Monday.

"The turnout has been good — I’ve been getting really good feedback," Curry said.

He’ll be at the polling locations Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and at his watch party at The Backyard in Downtown Waco.

Across town in Hewitt, his opponent, democrat Erin Shank, was also putting up signs at the First Baptist Church.

"This is important not just nationally, but locally — that’s what it’s about," Shank said.

She’s celebrating 41 years as an attorney, and says she thinks an attorney needs to fill the seat in Austin.

"I’ve been working on this for four years studying and getting ready to serve in the Texas house," Shank said.

There are 46 additional polling locations in addition to the five early voting locations.

Remember in McLennan County, you can vote at any location — both candidates will be on the ballot twice.

One is a special election, and the other is for the normal term which begins in January — make sure to fill out both races.