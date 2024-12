MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — One local church is bringing the story of Christmas to life.

Meadowbrook Baptist Church in Robinson is hosting its annual drive-thru Nativity scene. The event provides the story of the birth of Jesus, from the comfort of your own car.

You can also listen to online recordings to follow the story.

Meadowbrook Baptist church is located across the University High School on 1207 N. Old Robinson Rd.

The Nativity scene is Tuesday, December 17 from 6 to 8 p.m.

