China Spring to see more growth with new coffee shop opening soon

CHINA SPRING, Texas (KXXV) — Residents in China Spring are talking about growth, and they're hoping that a new coffee shop it put their city on the map for other brands



New coffee shop opening in China Spring

Belinda McBeth, a resident, also hopes to get a grocery store

“As they’re going through, they have now put up this outer shell," said China Spring resident Belinda McBeth.

This is more than just a new coffee shop about to open.

“They’re taking a break today to let all the concrete settle, and the drive-thru is open," said McBeth.

Belinda McBeth lives in China Spring and is a property manager at Diamond Self-Storage. She said for the past few months, she’s been able to watch growth right outside of her window.

“Although Waco is not too far away, it is still a bit of a drive so if we can get more new upcoming businesses in China Spring, it would be amazing. I think the growth potential for China Spring, Starbucks is going to make it happen," said McBeth.

But can one big brand bring other businesses to our neighborhoods? While there have been talks of locals wanting more businesses in their neighborhood, our 25 News crew reached out to a supply chain economist to find this answer for local neighbors.

25 News reporter asks, "Can this potentially mean more businesses, such as grocery stores, will come to China Spring?"

"Yes. What we’ll see first is more fast-food establishments and grocery stores would probably be nice," said Associate Supply Chain Professor at Baylor University, Pedro Reyes.

25 News asked China Spring residents on social media what stores they wanted to see in our community. One neighbor wrote: "A full grocery store." Another commented: “A grocery store. Two thousand more houses will be built out here in the next five years."

“Given the acceptance from the city would indicate that they’re willing to accept other businesses," said Reyes.

And that's the same hope for McBeth.

“You have to have your community behind any business to have it succeed," said McBeth.

