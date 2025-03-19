China Spring soccer's postseason kicks off

CHINA SPRING, Texas (KXXV) — China Spring soccer extends its season, with both the boys and girls qualified for the playoffs.

"The excitement's always there whenever you make the playoffs. Our team's been pretty consistent about making the playoffs every year, but yes, there's always excitement knowing that your season's not quite over yet," girls soccer coach Valerie Smith said.

"We went my freshman year, but then sophomore and junior year was just — it was a lot of beat downs kind of took away the competitive side of playing the sport, so bringing back the competitive side of knowing that we're going to be in games is a big thing," senior boys soccer player Zane Borland said.

For the girls team, it's been a historic year for senior Skylar Hicks as she eclipsed 87 career goals — a program record.

"It means a lot — I've been playing since I was young and so I put a lot of hard work and dedication into playing and it's just nice to see all my hard work finally paying off and I'm able to help our team, " Hicks said.

For the boys team, this is head coach Parker O'Quinn's first season. Quite a turnaround for the boys program as they won 13 games and made the postseason.

"It means a lot to me, but not just only me, but these kid's families, themselves, their peers — it's been a little bit since we've been in the postseason and gotten a taste of it," O'Quinn said.

"To get back to that and have that being the standard, I think is really important for them."

"He let us know from the beginning of the year that even though the last couple of years have been rough that we're gonna be able to be in games and we can roll with all the guys that we're gonna play, so that kind of everybody buying and helped us," Borland said.

Both teams play on Friday, March 21. The boys team will play against Salado at Eagle Field, while the girls team will take on Taylor at Belton High School.

