Baylor football's Alex Foster to be honored during the 2025 season

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor football announces they will honor Alex Foster during the 2025 season.

Alex Foster was killed in a shooting in his hometown of Greenville, Mississippi.

Bears football will wear a helmet decal throughout the season to honor Foster's memory.

The Foster family will attend Baylor's home opener against Auburn. Alex will be honored with a moment of silence during pregame.

Baylor hosts Auburn on August 29 at 7:00 p.m.

