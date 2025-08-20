Baylor football's Alex Foster to be honored during the 2025 season

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor football announces they will honor Alex Foster during the 2025 season.

A helmet decal will be worn throughout the 2025 season in memory of Alex “AP” Foster. pic.twitter.com/u7WQCHC94w — Baylor Football (@BUFootball) August 20, 2025

Alex Foster was killed in a shooting in his hometown of Greenville, Mississippi.

Bears football will wear a helmet decal throughout the season to honor Foster's memory.

The Foster family will attend Baylor's home opener against Auburn. Alex will be honored with a moment of silence during pregame.

Baylor hosts Auburn on August 29 at 7:00 p.m.

Follow Shahji on social media!