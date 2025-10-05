WACO, Texas (KXXV) — "No matter what the score was, I wasn't even looking at the score at times — like hey guys, we're gonna win this game with a smile on my face, and that's what ended up happening," wide receiver Josh Cameron said.

Watch the full story here:

Baylor football escapes K-State with a 35-34 win

That's exactly what happened. It wasn't pretty as Baylor started off with two key turnovers and allowed K-State to take advantage.

It all seemed over when the Bears were down 31-17, but Baylor battled back. Baylor would kick a long field goal and block K-State's attempt to seal the game with a 35-34 win.

"I'd rather have an ugly win compared to a pretty loss," Cameron said.

"I've talked before about just how when our backs are against the wall, I feel like that's when we're our best," linebacker Keaton Thomas said.

One key play that turned things around — Jacob Redding securing a pick-six with four minutes left in the game that gave Baylor the lead.

"I was running, I was like I can't believe this is happening...and then I scored and I was like, no flags? And then I was like, thank you Lord," Redding said.

It all looked lost for Baylor as fans started to leave when the lead went up double digits. But the crowd was loud and proud in the final two minutes, and that was the difference.

"It got loud there at the end and so that was really cool to see, and that affected the guys that were playing, and they could feel the difference. I'm very appreciative of that," head coach Dave Aranda said.

"You know, I got six games left in my college career at Baylor and my own mom is like, listen, I don't know about these 11:00 a.m. kickoffs now. Like, it's pretty hot and so the fans that showed up today, we're super thankful for them," quarterback Sawyer Robertson said.

Baylor is now 4-2. They now get a bye week, and it couldn't have come at a better time.

"Working to be able to get some guys that are healthy and then we have a bunch of young guys that were playing and some messy stuff to kind of decipher through and we kind of work to clean that up," Aranda said.

"Going into the bye week 4-2, I mean, shoot, even compared to last year, like going into it 2-4, you know, like just the difference that makes. Then we're pretty beat up and that's just, I think it's a part of it is because of the schedule we've played the first six games you know, we've played some really really good teams," Robertson said.

"Super blessed, super thankful, and we're just going to keep, we're going to keep fighting, keep attacking every day, trying to get better. It's a process," he said.

The next time we see the Bears, they will be on the road against TCU on Oct. 18.

