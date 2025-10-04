Baylor football takes on Kansas State: score and game updates

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Baylor Bears are back at home.
Baylor hosts Kansas State in another pivotal conference game. The Bears are coming off a win on the road against Oklahoma State, where they racked up over 600 yards of offense against the Cowboys.
Game Day. GOLD Day.— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) October 4, 2025
🆚 Kansas State
⌚️ 11:00 AM CT
📺 ESPN+
Sawyer Robertson is coming off another Heisman level performance as the Bears look to extend their win streak to two.
The Bears are currently 1-2 at home and said they want to be more dominant at McLane Stadium.
