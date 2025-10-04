Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Baylor football takes on Kansas State: score and game updates

Baylor
Baylor University
Baylor
Posted

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Baylor Bears are back at home.

Baylor hosts Kansas State in another pivotal conference game. The Bears are coming off a win on the road against Oklahoma State, where they racked up over 600 yards of offense against the Cowboys.

Sawyer Robertson is coming off another Heisman level performance as the Bears look to extend their win streak to two.

The Bears are currently 1-2 at home and said they want to be more dominant at McLane Stadium.

Keep checking in as we will update you on the score for this game!

