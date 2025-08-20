WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Last year, during head coach Joe Gillespie's first season, the Midway Panthers finished 7-4 and made it to the first round of the playoffs.

The team has its goals set on taking the district and there's a familiarity for the team in Gillespie's second season.

Road to Red Zone 2025: Midway Panthers

Road to Red Zone 2025: Midway Panthers

"Anytime that you can sit there and continue to run the same offense, continue to run the same defense, and our knowledge right now is so much greater — IQ of what we do. Obviously we're ahead mentally than what we were this time last year and so we're excited about that," Gillespie said.

"The energy is like it's more hyped up to where we want to win that state championship," senior Jesse Satterfield said.

Midway will take on Round Rock Westwood on Thursday, Aug. 28 to start their season

