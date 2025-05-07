CHINA SPRING, Texas (KXXV) — China Spring baseball practices for the final time before the team's Area round matchup against Bellville.

Watch the full story here:

China Spring baseball prepares for Area round matchup

"They got a couple of really good pitchers. Their starting pitcher is excellent. A guy named Wesley Shackelford, he's gonna mix it up with three pitches, strike thrower, and so he's gonna be a tough challenge," head coach Cory Beckham said.

"As long as we play our brand of baseball, they can't beat us, so we just gotta worry about ourselves," senior Dean Hannah said.

It's been a difficult postseason for our local teams as the weather in Central Texas has caused delays and cancellations — it's an adjustment the Cougars have had to make.

"So far a lot of rain delays, it's a lot of mentally locking in. I mean you got, you're on the field and then you're on the bus and it's a lot of going back and forth, so it's kind of mentally draining, but I think we handled it pretty good last week," Hannah said.

"We drove about 10 hours, felt like total just to play two games, but it was fun and we still out there and did our job," senior Dillon Bowers said.

But that has not slowed the Cougars down. China Spring is on a hot streak as they have yet to drop a game in the postseason. Their series against Marble Falls went down to the wire but the Cougars pulled away.

"Anytime you don't bring, you know, your best, and that day we really didn't play at our best. It's something that we've tried to pinpoint this week and make corrections and, you know, get ready for this next opponent," Beckham said.

"It's really another legacy that we're just building here. This is the expectation come out, go deep in the playoffs and shoot for the championship," Hannah said.

China Spring vs Bellville starts on Thursday. All games will be played at Mumford High School.

