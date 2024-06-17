China Spring athletics hosts summer workouts

CHINA SPRING, Texas (KXXV) — At China Spring High School, the Cougar Athletics program is hosting summer camps for students in the Second through Sixth grade.

"It's kind of a way for us to start getting our kids in the weight room — start teaching them the Cougar Way, because it is special and we want our kids to start experiencing that at a young age," said China Spring Speed and Strength Coordinator, Cody Harvey.

In these workouts, they learn the basics of proper exercise form when it comes to the weight room and conditioning.

"We've been learning high knees, we've been learning doing A's with our feet — I like doing the chin ups," said third grader, Cade Harvey.

"They are important because if you don't balance on your foot, you might go slower each day. It's something different. We've learned something different each day," fifth grader Paisley Beatty said.

This is the second year China Spring is hosting this camp, and the community has seen how active the Cougars are — the camp continues to expand.

"We had about 100 kids last year and about 125 this year, so it's been really cool to see the growth," Cody Harvey said.

"I'm hoping that they learn the Cougar way and they start learning the standards, so by the time they get to middle school, they know the rotations, they know the chants, they know 'Hands up, Cougs', they know those type of little transitions — it's a little more seamless when they get into high school and middle school."

The camp itself runs throughout the week — Monday and Wednesday are for Second through Fourth grade, while Tuesday and Thursday are for Fifth and Sixth grade.

Follow Shahji on social media!