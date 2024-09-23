China Spring ISD cancels annual homecoming parade, replacing tradition with new event

CHINA SPRING, Texas (KXXV) — China Spring ISD will start a new tradition this year with its homecoming parade — they're doing away with the tradition and replacing it with a homecoming event.



The school district says the growth of the town and safety played a factor in the decision-making

“I was cheering and watching football games and throwing candy in the parade," said China Spring ISD student, Reagan Silva.

Nine-year-old Reagan Silva is reminiscing about the first time she was part of the China Spring ISD homecoming parade — it’s a memory she’ll never forget, and also a memory that won't be repeated this year.

“I thought it was very fun, but I am also very sad that’s not happening this year," Silva said.

China Spring ISD sent a message to parents announcing the plan to cancel the parade and replace it with a homecoming event — the district says this will offer more opportunities to celebrate students and athletes.

The district says it decided to cancel the parade due to growth and the country roads which are part of the parade route — one long-time China Spring resident recalls fun times at the parade.

“The parade would kind of go along some of the country roads — it was a fun time," said long-time resident, Walt Fenoglio.

"They would have the floats and the band and that sorta thing and they throw candy off the floats to the kids and it was a great time."

In the end, Fenoglio says he understands the need for change.

“Maybe having events at the school or whatever and that probably does make sense," he said.

"Those country roads are more crowded than they were before and now some of the main roads through town where all the shopping is, that’s a divided two-lane highway."

