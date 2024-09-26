New 7 Brew Drive-thru Coffee shop in Bellmead giving back to the community

BELLMEAD, Texas (KXXV) — 7 Brew coffee shop opens this week in Bellmead with a donation to McLane Children's Baylor Scott & White Hospital.



7 Brew's ribbon cutting Wednesday included a $1,500 donation to McLane Children's Baylor Scott & White Hospital, emphasizing the brand's goal of cultivating kindness.

The drive-thru stand offers over 20,000 drink combinations.

7 Brew is a chain with locations in other parts of the country.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“What did you order from seven brew this morning?”

“I got a sweet and salty with caramel drizzle and cold foam, and then a pumpkin blondie for my friend,” Madalynn Flores said.

Madalynn Flores tells Neighborhood Reporter Bella Popadiuk she is excited 7 Brew Coffee on Loop 340 in Bellmead has made its way to Central Texas.

“I used to live in Odessa and West Texas area, and they're huge over there, and I personally love it so much better than Dutch Bros," Flores said. "So when I heard that you were getting one here, I was like, okay, I'm sold.”

She says she's lived in the area since 2017 and has seen a lot of growth in our community.

“It's been tremendous," she said. "I'm out from china spring, but just growing here, it's crazy, and I'm loving it. I do.”

7 Brew had its ribbon cutting Wednesday and "soft" opening this week.

“It's getting to know the community and getting to know exactly who's coming through our drive through,” Stand Opener Mitch Stutler said.

During the ribbon cutting, 7 Brew presented a donation to McLane Children’s Baylor Scott and White Hospital.

"Also by giving back to the community, we've done a couple outreach events here, just giving away free drinks, kind of spreading the word, kind of spreading the message about cultivating kindness and kind of what the brand is all about,” Stand Manager Aaron Leonberger said.

The official grand opening will be on October 5.

If you're looking for work, the stand is still hiring and is expected to add around 50 jobs to the area.

Follow Bella on social media!