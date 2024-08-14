'1st impressions are important': Bellmead to implement monthly clean-up of local intersections along I-35

BELLMEAD, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Bellmead approved a monthly trimming and trash pickup program for local I-35 intersections.



The intersections are Bellmead Dr, Behrens Circle Loop 340, and Loop 340 and Bellmead

The program will cost the city around $24,000 annually coming from the community improvement fund

The program was approved at Tuesday's city council meeting

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"People see this business every day — lots of folks will drive by and come into town, go over to the interstate and come right by this store," said Bellmead business owner, William Chrite.

Christie says he's seen Bellmead grow a lot since he bought his dry cleaning shop in 1986 — his business is right off I-35.

"Anytime that you do anything to improve the area, sure that's good for business," he said.

At Tuesday's meeting, Bellmead city council approved a memorandum for a monthly trimming and trash pickup program for intersections along I-35 — including one right next to William's store.

"I think in the long term it will definitely pay off, and I think it enhances what we've been trying to do, that is to clean up and have a little bit of a better appearance, it serves everybody better," said City Manager Zakhary.

Bellmead will spend around $24,000 dollars annually for this program, which is the money coming from the community improvement fund — Zakhary says this is currently around $1 million.

25 News was told told the project will start within the next two to three weeks.

Next month, Bellmead is hosting its community clean up day, another initiative to beautify the city, by providing dumpsters for large items that need to go.

In the future, Zakhary also says he wants to see a landscaping amendment in Bellmead.

"If you drive down Highway 84, their intersections in Woodway look beautiful," he said.

"In the future, I would love to see those same enhancements at these eight intersections, which are pivotal to the entrances and exits as people enter and leave Bellmead."

