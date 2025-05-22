Bellmead plans new recreation complex on 52-acre site

BELLMEAD, Texas (KXXV) — Bellmead is moving forward with plans to build a new recreation complex on a 52-acre site after years of environmental clearance work.

"The city has worked on for approximately 3.5 years trying to get clearance from the TCEQ to build," City Manager Yost Zakhary said.

At Tuesday's council meeting, city officials presented initial plans and asked residents for feedback on the project. One Bellmead resident raised concerns about the types of fields included in the design.

"All of us looked at it and you see all the baseball and softball field, but right now if you think about it, we just played in the state final game in soccer," the resident said.

"But now we have a makeup of kids who don't like baseball or softball, they like soccer, so why can't one of the fields be a soccer field instead of having all baseball fields," the resident added.

Zakhary said there will be opportunities for additional fields like soccer in the future. Current designs for the 19,000-square-foot complex include a recreation and activities center, concession stand, baseball and competition fields, and an operations center that would house the public works department.

The city is currently working with architects to determine project costs before pursuing a large Texas Parks and Wildlife grant. The grant will require matching funds from the city and taxpayer approval.

"This will go to the general public for a vote and they will have the option and they will know exactly what they're voting for. They will have the option to approve it or disapprove it," Zakhary said.

Designs should be completed within the next six months, and if approved, construction could begin within the next 18 months.

