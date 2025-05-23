BELLMEAD, Texas (KXXV) — Mobile food vendors in Bellmead say they're worried as the city begins enforcing an ordinance requiring food trucks to relocate every 24 hours, potentially disrupting businesses that have operated in fixed locations for years.

Watch food truck owners share concerns about the ordinance:

Bellmead food truck owners concerned as city enforces ordinance

Noemi Dominguez has been running her snow cone mobile food unit in Bellmead for nearly four decades since moving from the Valley. Now she's worried about the future of her business.

"So when we came over here we saw that there was no snow cones, not anywhere, so me and my family got together and we're like, why don't we start one?" Dominguez said.

But now, she's looking for a new place to set up shop as the city plans to enforce a longtime ordinance requiring mobile food units to move at least 1,000 feet every 24 hours.

"We've been worried, very worried," she said.

Dominguez's snow cone stand is among nine mobile food units in the community affected by the enforcement. She's currently in a five-year contract to rent space on a property and is uncertain about what will happen next.

"It hurts. But I can't do anything about it, and I just gotta look forward. I can't be looking back," Dominguez said.

She and other food truck owners say having to move spots every 24 hours makes it difficult to find places to rent and operate. City officials, however, maintain that by definition, these are mobile food trucks and need to keep moving.

"They are never supposed to be used as a permanent facility stationary, because that literally bypasses all the building codes. And it's not fair to the others who have invested millions," the city manager said.

The ordinance includes additional regulations for mobile food units, including prohibitions against connecting directly to city utilities, requirements for approved waste and grease management practices, maintaining valid permits, and following setback requirements that include staying at least 500 feet from existing restaurants.

City officials cited concerns about improper disposal of fats, oils, and greases, which they say created sewage backups and possible cross-contamination.

Dominguez disputes these claims. "None of us is connected to the sewers. Me, it's just sugar and water and then the other traders started saying we're not connected to the city either," she said.

Bellmead's city manager indicated the city would consider supporting a food truck park in the future to provide these mobile food units with a home base.

Food truck owners are using a Facebook group to communicate their movement here.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

