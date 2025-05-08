Baylor students, alumni protest the upcoming end of dining services at Brooks Great Hall

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Students at Baylor University gathered in protest on Wednesday over the planned end of dining services at Brooks Great Hall, a dining facility they say is central to campus community life.

A small group of student protesters held signs reading "The best staff in the best hall, why take that away?" and "#SavetheGrall" as they voiced concerns about losing what many describe as a vital social hub.

"We would definitely not be as close-knit as we are right now. We're all very close-knit. I know that if I just walk into Brooks, I can probably name the majority of people there," said Ana, a current student.

The dining hall has become more than just a place to eat for many students, serving as a cornerstone for building relationships on campus.

"I hope the "Grall" stays open. I know I'm graduating, so it won't necessarily affect me next semester, but I've made some good friends though just sitting and eating food. I would hope that the next class gets to do the same," said one graduating student.

Another student expressed concerns about convenience if the hall closes.

"Just taking that away is honestly crazy to me because our other closest dining halls involve crossing the road both ways," said the student.

Some students indicated the closure could affect their housing decisions.

"Without a dining hall within five minutes of us? Honestly, it's not likely, after my first two years," said a student when asked if they would continue living at Brooks Residential College without dining services at the Great Hall.

Baylor University officials cited financial concerns in their decision, noting that student use of the dining hall has steadily declined.

"As Baylor remains focused on being a good steward of student tuition dollars, a change is necessary to address a more than $1 million annual financial loss," the university said in a statement.

Despite the financial reasoning, some students believe the community benefits outweigh the costs.

"While it makes sense on paper, from a business standpoint, this is still a university, and we should sometimes make choices that benefit the students more so than just making the balance sheet look a bit nicer," said a student protester.

The university has stated that while Brooks Great Hall will no longer serve as a campus dining facility, it "will continue to serve as a gathering place where students can create new memories and foster new relationships through the traditional Sunday dinner and special events and meetings."

The petition to save the Brooks Great Hall can be found here. It has more than 1,300 verified signatures.

Baylor's full statement:

"The Brooks Great Hall is filled with wonderful memories for many Baylor students. However, student use of the Brooks dining hall has steadily declined, and as Baylor remains focused on being a good steward of student tuition dollars, a change is necessary to address a more than $1 million annual financial loss. Although Brooks Great Hall will no longer be used for campus dining, it will continue to serve as a gathering place where students can create new memories and foster new relationships through the traditional Sunday dinner and special events and meetings." Baylor University

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow Bella on social media!