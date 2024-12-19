Baylor responds to Office of Civil Rights' report on Title IX investigation

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Office for Civil Rights issued the results of its eight year Title IX investigation examining Baylor’s behavior from 2014 to 2020.

25 News’ Lauren Adams was able to read the repor.

The OCR report admits Baylor University has made strides in improving the Title IX process, but shows Title IX violations and compliance concerns.

"The failure to immediately report sexual harassment to the Title IX coordinator prevented the Title IX coordinator from providing a prompt and equitable response as required by Title IX," the report reads.

The report shows of the 1,578 total sexual harassment complaints filed during that time period only six percent were fully investigated and 34 percent were closed as declined process.

25 News reached out to Baylor and they sent a statement saying in part:

“With two limited exceptions, OCR’s findings are not reflective of Baylor’s current Title IX program, but instead a backwards look at the time frame.”

In 2016, Baylor’s Title IX Coordinator Patty Crawford filed a complaint against the school saying the university failed to comply with Title IX in response to sexual harassment complaints — particularly involving student athletes.

Crawford posted a statement online about the recent report that reads:

“This report confirms what I've been saying for years — Baylor University failed to comply with Title IX, jeopardizing the safety and rights of students, and retaliated against me for my efforts to do my job ensuring compliance.”

Baylor signed off on a set of improvements agreeing to report back next year and in 2026.

They also agreed the Title IX coordinator will review all written and oral complaints of sexual harassment and assault within 30 days of receipt to make sure they are processed in a timely and equitable way.