Axtell High School student charged with child porn possession, threatening female students

AXTELL, Texas (KXXV) — An Axtell High School teenager has been arrested and charged with possession of child porn and threatening female students.

McLennan County deputies arrested a 17-year-old Axtell student Kruse on Wednesday.

According to reports, he sent a text message to another female student threatening to release nude images of her if she didn’t comply with his requests.

Investigators say he told her to do things, or he would post nude AI generated images of her online.

Reports show a second female victim reported similar coercion, and a third female student said she received sexually explicit messages over Winter Break.

Officials say when they arrested the student, he had two phones on him, and one allegedly had child porn.

He’s been charged with harassment, online solicitation of a minor and multiple counts of possession of child porn.

25 News reached out to the Axtell ISD Superintendent Dr. JR Proctor and he said in part:

The student has bonded out of jail on a $34,000 bond.

25 News Senior Reporter Lauren Adams spoke to some residents in Axtell on Wednesday, and they told her they were shocked this happened in their little town.

The district's superintendent shared a full statement with 25 News which reads as follows:

"On March 17, Axtell ISD was made aware that a student from our district had been arrested on charges of harassment, online solicitation of a minor, and possession of child pornography. We have cooperated fully with law enforcement authorities as they conduct their investigation.

All students and families from Axtell ISD that were directly impacted have been notified. Due to the ongoing investigation we are unable to share any other details at this time. If your student has received inappropriate text messages or other communications we encourage you to reach out to the administration or the counseling office at 254.863.5301.

The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority. We are taking all necessary steps to address the situation and ensure the safety of all students. On February 12, the district sent a message about this student being arrested for allegedly engaging in the offense of sexual coercion and sexual performance of a child. The individual has not been on campus since the initial arrest and will not be returning to campus.

The junior high and high school campuses will be sharing resources and information soon about the dangers of online safety and online predators. This information will be shared with families as well as students and available on the website for reference.

We encourage you to speak with your children and remind them of the importance of reporting any inappropriate behavior to a trusted adult or law enforcement. If you or your child need support or have any concerns, please do not hesitate to reach out to our school counselors or administration."