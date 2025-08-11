McGregor leaders highlight major growth in population, investment, and infrastructure

MCGREGOR, Texas — City leaders in McGregor shared updates on the city’s steady growth, major investments, and future development plans during the annual State of McGregor luncheon.



McGregor has seen a 27% population increase and a 274% rise in taxable value since 2011, with over $66 million in new construction.

City leaders highlighted major infrastructure improvements, including over 14.5 miles of streets resurfaced, and over $300 million invested by companies like Knauf.

McGregor ISD shared updates on school safety enhancements and the $82 million bond project that includes a junior high and high school gym, set for completion in 2026.

“Since 2009 there have been 382 structures built at a value of $66 million,” said McGregor City Manager Kevin Evans

City Manager Kevin Evans —highlighted McGregor's steady growth over the past decade.

Since 2011, the city’s population has grown by 27%, while taxable value has increased by a staggering 274%.

It was part of the annual State of McGregor Luncheon focused on the city’s future -- including growth, infrastructure improvements and education.

Evans also provided updates on infrastructure — including more than 14.5 miles of streets resurfaced, reconstructed, or added in recent years.

There was also an emphasis on local business impacts and new companies coming to town, including one of the city’s largest investments in recent years — Knauf insulation.

“Knauf came in and initially decided they wanted to invest about $200 million into our community, but Covid-19 hit and they kind of drew back,” said Executive Director of the McGregor Economic Development Corporation, Andrew Smith

Knauf would later come back and invest more than 300 million into the city.

Closing out the event, McGregor ISD Superintendent Travis Mutscher.

“In my opinion, the school is the building block of everything we want in a successful community,” said McGregor ISD Superintendent Travis Mutscher.

Mutscher shared updates regarding safety and security on school campuses, like the increase of security cameras and the number of SRO’S on campuses.

The district also plans to add cameras to the school buses.

“We need safe and secure facilities for all of our students and not only that but for all of our staff, parents and everyone else who visits those facilities,” said Mutscher.

Mutscher also gave an update on the district’s $82 million bond project - which includes plans for a brand new junior high school and new gym at the high school.

The projects are expected to be completed by August of 2026.

According to the most recent census, McGregor is currently growing at an annual rate of 3.05% with a current population of more than 6,355.

